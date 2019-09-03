Trinseo Sa (TSE) Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Holding; Argent Trust Company Has Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $746,564 as Market Value Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 13,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 9,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $181.65. About 318,256 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company's stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 285,705 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,211 shares to 16,707 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 10,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,349 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).