Trinseo Sa (TSE) Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Boosted Holding; Home Depot (Put) (HD) Holder Financial Architects Decreased Holding

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 394,197 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192,000, down from 5,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap LP reported 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bender Robert And Assoc invested in 0.51% or 5,423 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,353 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Joel Isaacson And Comm Ltd Com stated it has 9,160 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Llc owns 102,831 shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 2,196 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fiera Corp invested in 0% or 5,788 shares. Hugh Johnson Llc accumulated 4,685 shares. Montag A Associate invested 1.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Osborne Prns Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,740 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 0.26% stake. Psagot Invest House Limited stated it has 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edgewood Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 1,097 shares. Amp Investors reported 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.