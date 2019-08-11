Trinseo Sa (TSE) Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Montag A & Associates Has Lifted by $4.90 Million Its Position

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 93.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 92,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 191,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, up from 98,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.09% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 988,382 shares traded or 183.86% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 54,924 shares. Welch And Forbes Llc owns 0.84% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 628,626 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc stated it has 1,084 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 8,518 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 202 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 5,682 shares. Moreover, First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 0.75% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 205,592 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 26,603 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has 21,792 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). M Hldg Secs holds 0.07% or 5,543 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.3% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 30,020 shares. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv owns 14,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 529 shares.