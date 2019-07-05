Trinseo Sa (TSE) Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Bio Techne (TECH) Market Valuation Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $6.93 Million Its Position

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.81. About 74,038 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 207,932 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dinatrum Announces That It Has Signed an LOI – A More Formal Agreement Follows – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinseo S.A. (TSE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dinatrum Provides Update Other OTC:AFPW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, down 21.67% or $0.52 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $76.77M for 5.40 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Wall St flat as healthcare losses limit tech gains – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Some big tech firms cut employees’ access to Huawei, muddying 5G rollout – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nike, Micron Technology and Apple are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 219 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Partners Ltd owns 15,407 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership owns 6,109 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 48,703 shares. Jackson Square Limited Liability holds 0.96% or 882,634 shares. First Light Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 26,816 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.14% or 16,262 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 30 are held by Cornerstone. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy has invested 0.18% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Da Davidson holds 1,890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 4 are owned by Camarda Fin Advsr Llc.