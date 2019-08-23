Trinseo Sa (TSE) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Trimmed Position by $520,335; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Power Of Canada Has Raised Stake

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 11,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 46,929 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 58,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.80% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 139,589 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $7.39 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 13.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 27,191 shares to 43,834 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 11,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

