Trinseo Sa (TSE) Holding Has Increased by Wilen Investment Management Corp; Tekla Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Abiomed (ABMD) as Stock Price Rose

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.09% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 988,382 shares traded or 183.08% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 94.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 11,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 23,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, up from 12,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191. About 507,534 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc. â€“ ABMD – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ABIOMED, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABMD) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Abiomed First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Notification – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ABMD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Abiomed Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Abiomed, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABMD) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 76,615 shares to 466,247 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 320,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,989 shares, and cut its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (NYSE:RDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 236,248 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0.03% or 220,186 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Castleark Limited Company has 1.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Com accumulated 218,564 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 8,576 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ajo LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 8,264 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,285 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 2,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.27% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 178,396 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 1,774 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Financial Limited Co holds 0.15% or 9,055 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 7,337 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 5,502 shares.

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trinseo (TSE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trinseo Releases 9th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will HEXOâ€™s NYSE Transfer Cause Commotion? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.