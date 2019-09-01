Trinseo Sa (TSE) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; 10-15 Associates Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Stake by $547,861 as Share Price Declined

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 10,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 290,342 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 280,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 1.06M shares traded or 84.32% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 20,818 are held by Capstone Fincl Advsrs Inc. Planning Lc stated it has 1.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Murphy Mgmt reported 30,484 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Doliver Advsr Lp reported 12,513 shares stake. Garrison Asset Lc owns 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,775 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut holds 0.55% or 75,001 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Management Inc holds 0.69% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 25,519 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 133,815 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 645,250 shares. Navellier Assocs Incorporated reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kessler Gp Inc Ltd Liability reported 43,858 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,165 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

