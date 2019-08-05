Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Reaches $33.24 52-Week Low; Glu Mobile (GLUU) Shorts Up By 10.14%

Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) had an increase of 10.14% in short interest. GLUU’s SI was 8.43 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.14% from 7.65M shares previously. With 2.54M avg volume, 3 days are for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s short sellers to cover GLUU’s short positions. The SI to Glu Mobile Inc’s float is 7.48%. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 5.87 million shares traded or 82.39% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

The stock of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) hit a new 52-week low and has $30.58 target or 8.00% below today’s $33.24 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.36 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $30.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $108.56 million less. The stock decreased 5.86% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 216,463 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 32.50% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $66.14M for 5.13 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.62% EPS growth.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 6.87 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Among 3 analysts covering Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Glu Mobile had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Wedbush. Benchmark maintained the shares of GLUU in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

