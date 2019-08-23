Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Reaches $27.56 After 4.00% Down Move; UTILICRAFT AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (UITA) Shorts Up By 212.77%

UTILICRAFT AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:UITA) had an increase of 212.77% in short interest. UITA’s SI was 14,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 212.77% from 4,700 shares previously. With 29,200 avg volume, 1 days are for UTILICRAFT AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:UITA)’s short sellers to cover UITA’s short positions. It closed at $0.001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.36% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 150,500 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in TrinseoThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.13 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $26.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TSE worth $45.00M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 43.94% above currents $27.56 stock price. Trinseo had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 5.69 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.