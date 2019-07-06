Trinseo S A (TSE) Position Upped by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc; Old Dominion Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 15,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469,914 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29 million, up from 454,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 225,781 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Alibaba Group Stock Plunged 19.6% in May – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Maturing Core Segments’ Growth And Profitability Are Declining With Heavy Investment Leading To Losses – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Wrangler Spinoff, VF Taps Alibaba for China Expansion – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Is Poised to Rise – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,510 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS).