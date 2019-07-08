Trinseo S A (TSE) Market Value Declined While Quaker Capital Investments Cut Stake; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) Boosted by $2.27 Million

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51 million, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 137,066 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 3.07 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.88 EPS, down 21.67% or $0.52 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $76.78M for 5.28 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.48% EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 58,970 shares to 20,429 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,104 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M..

