Trinseo S A (TSE) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Trimmed Its Stake; Alley Company Holding In Mastercard (MA) Was Has Increased

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51M, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 355,463 shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 1,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 32,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $270.36. About 2.88 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 80 shares. Trb Advsr LP invested in 13.74% or 195,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Charter Tru reported 14,557 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 3,388 shares. Dakota Wealth reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Steadfast Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.42% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 382,542 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.38M shares. Bluespruce LP holds 4.93% or 474,992 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 49,058 shares. Maryland-based Df Dent & Company has invested 2.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nomura Holding reported 210,221 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 84,665 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.75% stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc owns 113,903 shares.

