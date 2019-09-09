Trinseo S A (TSE) Holder Brinker Capital Has Boosted Position; Chou Associates Management Stake In Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Was Has Upped

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 44,906 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Kennett Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Three Arkansas Sears Hometown Stores; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Wisconsin Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Erie Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Wichita Falls; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in South Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOS); 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 101.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 7,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 14,227 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 7,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.57% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 370,083 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 543 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Towerview Lc owns 25,000 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 37,217 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Bancshares Of Mellon has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 29,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Chou Assoc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 75,773 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 19 shares.

More notable recent Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K SEARS HOMETOWN & OUTLET For: Aug 27 – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Sears Outlet Store Opens in Lafayette – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Plattsburgh – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2017. More interesting news about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Sears Outlet Store Opens in Knoxville – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2014 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. Announces $40 Million Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2018.