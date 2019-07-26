Trinseo S.A. (TSE) EPS Estimated At $1.88; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 62 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 54 reduced and sold stakes in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 30.13 million shares, down from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Carrols Restaurant Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 33 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report $1.88 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter’s $2.4 EPS. TSE’s profit would be $76.75M giving it 5.24 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, Trinseo S.A.’s analysts see 72.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 403,138 shares traded or 17.22% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 272,229 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST)

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.66 million for 14.87 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for 1.79 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 2.40 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 364,516 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 876,203 shares.