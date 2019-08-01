Trinseo S.A. (TSE) EPS Estimated At $1.62; Skywest Has 1.19 Sentiment

Skywest Inc (SKYW) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 102 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 86 decreased and sold stakes in Skywest Inc. The funds in our database now have: 45.80 million shares, down from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Skywest Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 65 Increased: 69 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report $1.62 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.78 EPS change or 32.50% from last quarter’s $2.4 EPS. TSE’s profit would be $66.16M giving it 5.99 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, Trinseo S.A.’s analysts see 48.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 354,746 shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo

Among 2 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 216,233 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) has risen 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST COMBINED MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.2% VS. 81%

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. The firm operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements.