Trinseo S A Shs (TSE) Shares Declined While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $378,225; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $925,600

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Trinseo S A Shs (TSE) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 8,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,333 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 38,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Trinseo S A Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 186,269 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 520 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 19,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $10.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1999.71. About 1.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 26,907 shares to 43,013 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 82,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.88 EPS, down 21.67% or $0.52 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $76.75M for 4.95 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.68 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,161 shares to 74,057 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 94,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).