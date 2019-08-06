Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) by $1.04 Million; Oakbrook Investments Has Cut Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 76.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 46,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 14,191 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 60,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $239.24. About 807,041 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 15,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 470,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.57M, down from 486,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $79.09. About 277,778 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL)

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13,140 shares to 29,870 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,561 shares, and has risen its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.58 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 16,584 were reported by Jefferies Gru Ltd. Moreover, Twin Focus Partners Lc has 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Focused Wealth Management owns 100 shares. Tortoise Inv Management has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Thomasville Comml Bank invested 1.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 89,260 shares. Ruffer Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,500 shares. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,200 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,180 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 523,236 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Old Bank In reported 17,046 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% or 8,391 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau & Assoc Inc has invested 0.44% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

