Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Raised Kb Financial Group (KB) Stake; As Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) Market Value Rose, Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Lifted Position

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 163,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,547 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, up from 243,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 18,161 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 103,719 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Downgrades Homebuilders On Macro, Cycle Concerns – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 15,134 shares to 470,980 shares, valued at $32.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,735 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Nordstrom, Pinterest, Take-Two Interactive And More – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, Abbott, Illinois Tool Works, Moody’s and Baker Hughes – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nordstrom’s Q4 Keeps KeyBanc On The Sidelines And Bank Of America Bearish – Yahoo Finance” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Q4 Earnings Preview – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 231,685 are held by Morgan Stanley. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 32,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 37,534 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Ameriprise Financial invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Pnc Fin Svcs Group Incorporated Inc reported 7,910 shares. Raymond James Services holds 0% or 19,004 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 1,600 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 220,198 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 37,993 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 0% or 695 shares in its portfolio.