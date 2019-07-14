Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Position in Kb Financial Group (KB) Has Upped by $510,526 as Valuation Declined; Hbk Investments LP Has Lifted Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 153,503 shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 7,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 27,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP owns 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,129 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 57,912 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 0.82% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,520 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.36% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 60,568 shares. 95 were reported by Sun Life Fincl. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department reported 454 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Com has 2,183 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 202,700 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 33 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 16,423 shares. Stephens Investment Management Lc invested in 1.1% or 154,892 shares. Winslow Asset Management reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty to Gain on Omnichannel Growth Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, ULTA, CME – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty Gains 8% YTD: Will the Rally Continue in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call).

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares to 28,211 shares, valued at $33.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).