Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Stock Price Rose; Gamestop New (Put) (GME) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Increased Its Position

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 419,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 135.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 3.64M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GameStop Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.35; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SEES FY COMP SALES -5% TO 0%; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaving After Three Months in Role; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Retail Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 34,706 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 13,857 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 0.3% or 182,214 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kempner Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.72% or 90,535 shares. American Asset Management Inc has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). North Amer reported 0.14% stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.18% stake. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 274,730 shares in its portfolio. 8,605 were reported by Kornitzer Mgmt Ks. 79,427 are held by Chilton Management Limited Liability. Sandhill Capital Partners Ltd has 9,368 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 61,650 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 600,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $24.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2.78M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA).