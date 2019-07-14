Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Kb Financial Group (KB); Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Share Price Declined While Cipher Capital LP Has Increased Position

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 153,176 shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 220.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 64,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 93,371 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 29,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 786,747 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,815 shares to 11,068 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 8,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,410 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

