Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Holding in Whirlpool (WHR) Decreased by $979,440; As Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 211,370 shares traded or 51.16% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 7,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 300,244 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90M, down from 307,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 771,428 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 3,495 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And holds 0.02% or 396 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 212,965 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested in 0.42% or 1.76 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, Washington-based fund reported 12 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 537,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 369 shares. Tower Bridge reported 2,540 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 1,254 shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.03 million for 8.94 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Waypoint Residentl (Prn) by 31.56 million shares to 33.56M shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leo Holdings Corp by 307,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.