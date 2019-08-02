Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Owens Ill (OI) by $727,218 as Market Value Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 2.71M shares traded or 127.83% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 3.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

