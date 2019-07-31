Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Whirlpool (WHR) Holding; Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 2.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 7,420 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Trinity Street Asset Management Llp holds 300,244 shares with $39.90 million value, down from 307,664 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $9.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $150.75. About 552,259 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings has $8300 highest and $70 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is -10.64% below currents $84.38 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $73 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Drexel Hamilton maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) rating on Friday, February 22. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. See Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 0.01% or 4,384 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 19,177 shares. 11,193 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Alpine Woods Investors Lc reported 5,500 shares stake. The New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 2,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corporation owns 8,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co reported 18,324 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 3,101 shares stake. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,720 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation holds 0.04% or 35,638 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 60 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 53,499 shares. Moreover, Secor Cap Advisors LP has 0.12% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 5.69% above currents $150.75 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Longbow.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05M for 9.89 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Whirlpool’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Sees Some Upside In Whirlpool After Solid Q2, Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 1.44 million shares traded or 31.98% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Leidos (LDOS) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos Increases Dividend by 6 Percent – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.17 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 19.06 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.