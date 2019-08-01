Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $5.06 Million; Shares Declined; As Wr Berkley (WRB) Share Price Rose, Holder Btim Lowered by $8.20 Million Its Stake

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 27,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 425,626 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.66 million, down from 453,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 66.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 97,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 50,265 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 147,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 1.06 million shares traded or 80.34% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 7,244 shares to 196,656 shares, valued at $30.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger N.V. Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).