Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Raised Kb Financial Group (KB) Stake By $510,526; DATALOGIC SPA BOLOGNA ORDINARY SHARES PO (DLGCF) Shorts Up By 25.39%

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) stake by 1.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp acquired 13,798 shares as Kb Financial Group Inc (KB)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Trinity Street Asset Management Llp holds 1.28 million shares with $47.28M value, up from 1.26M last quarter. Kb Financial Group Inc now has $13.69B valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 127,803 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

DATALOGIC SPA BOLOGNA ORDINARY SHARES PO (OTCMKTS:DLGCF) had an increase of 25.39% in short interest. DLGCF’s SI was 56,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.39% from 45,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 568 days are for DATALOGIC SPA BOLOGNA ORDINARY SHARES PO (OTCMKTS:DLGCF)’s short sellers to cover DLGCF’s short positions. It closed at $24.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 17,493 shares to 544,841 valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 27,810 shares and now owns 425,626 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was reduced too.

Datalogic S.p.A. manufactures and sells automatic data capture and industrial automation products for retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in Automatic Data Capture, Industrial Automation, Informatics, and Corporate divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers in-counter/on-counter scanners/scales, including single plane scanners, and bi-optic and multi-plane imaging scanner/scales; self-shopping devices; loss prevention solutions; presentation scanners; general duty and industrial handheld scanners; mobile computers such as pocket-sized to full-alpha-keyboard hand-held devices, industrial PDAs, pistol-grip terminals, vehicle mounted computers, and middleware software solutions; and laser marking solutions for the manufacture of automotive, electronics, medical devices, and high precision metals.