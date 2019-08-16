Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Stake in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $510,526 as Shares Declined; Fiduciary Management Boosted Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding by $71.34 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 183,206 shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 505,193 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) by 2,409 shares to 404,433 shares, valued at $52.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 41,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PPG announces investment in Singapore – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG completes Dexmet buy – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 2,587 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 1,971 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 661 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt owns 10,745 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% or 11,231 shares. Peoples Finance Ser Corp has 0.11% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Stone Run Capital Lc owns 9,190 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York has 0.08% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 353,317 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 1.20 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd has 16,538 shares. Fiera Capital reported 0% stake. Essex Fincl Services accumulated 14,900 shares.