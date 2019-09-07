Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position by $812,510; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.05 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 406,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31M, down from 419,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose has 0.66% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 106,625 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 12,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Invest Ltd Liability Co has 29,788 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Pacific Investment Management Co has 1.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Truepoint, Ohio-based fund reported 22,194 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 0.89% or 3.07 million shares. Family Management Corp reported 50,249 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.58% or 72,642 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Com Nj reported 11,985 shares. Condor Management holds 0.33% or 32,240 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Llc invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mai Cap has invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 414,473 shares. 67,573 are owned by Beech Hill Advisors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 969 shares. Adirondack holds 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 45 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,490 are owned by Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc holds 31,435 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 0.46% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,081 shares. Enterprise Ser Corporation has 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,412 shares. 5,695 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Usca Ria holds 3,252 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 35 shares. Hrt Llc accumulated 2,683 shares. Calamos Wealth Management invested in 2,080 shares. 1,797 are held by Bragg Financial. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Company reported 24,916 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares to 54,337 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 236,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.