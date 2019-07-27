Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Increased Position in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $510,526 as Share Price Declined; As Transact Technologies (TACT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Boosted Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 45,177 shares traded or 104.03% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 05/03/2018 – TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.12; 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Transact Using Custom Audience Data; 15/05/2018 – TRANSACT: NZX: NZX REPORTS SALE OF FARMERS WEEKLY; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 91,210 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares to 6,598 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,602 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $148,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Mngmt owns 90,865 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. 2,300 were accumulated by Hillsdale Invest Mgmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 396 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 63,477 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). 31,500 were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Connors Investor invested in 0.03% or 20,710 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 125,200 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 0% or 32,441 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Associates Investment holds 0.28% or 363,700 shares. Teton Advisors accumulated 0.1% or 116,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 32,752 shares. 10,970 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 240 shares.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares to 28,211 shares, valued at $33.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).