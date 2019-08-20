Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Owens Ill (OI) Position by $727,218; Valuation Declined; Capital Wealth Planning Maintains Holding in Merck & Co (MRK)

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 1.84M shares traded or 32.28% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 401.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 30,135 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 37,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 5.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.73% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martin Tn reported 17,467 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.36% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 105,719 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or owns 0.33% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9,360 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has 0.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pettee, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,515 shares. Miles accumulated 9,301 shares. Bridges Investment has 0.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 86,711 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corp invested 4.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Blume Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Indiana Trust And Investment Mngmt invested in 4,992 shares. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jacobs & Ca owns 44,397 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Management Limited Co has 0.42% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Omers Administration holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 11,900 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,570 shares to 28,951 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,810 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 329,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Investment Research invested in 157,726 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 74,709 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 1.71 million shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 300 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 362,857 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 289,224 shares. Thornburg reported 139,888 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 12,705 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 569,431 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 3,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 612,925 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A had bought 10,000 shares worth $122,110 on Monday, August 5.