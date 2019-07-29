Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $5.06 Million; Avid Technology (AVID) Sentiment Is 1.36

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 27,810 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Trinity Street Asset Management Llp holds 425,626 shares with $77.66M value, down from 453,436 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $465.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Avid Technology Inc (AVID) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 45 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 33 sold and reduced stock positions in Avid Technology Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 22.89 million shares, down from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Avid Technology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 25 New Position: 20.

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avid Technology Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avid Bioservices Announces Appointment of Catherine Mackey, Ph.D. to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avid Expands Audio Control Surface Portfolio to Better Address Needs of Smaller Facilities and Project Studios – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Avid Bioservices Enters into Contract Manufacturing Agreements with New and Existing Customers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $425.01 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 267,556 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Rev $107.3M; 05/03/2018 Avid Editors Sweep the Oscars at the 90th Annual Academy Awards; 07/04/2018 – Avid Announces Availability of New Post Production Workflow Tools and Solutions; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 14/03/2018 – Avid Reveals Powerful Speaker Line-up at Avid Connect 2018 to Explore Innovation in Action Across Media and Entertainment; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – APPOINTS KEN GAYRON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Groundbreaking Unified Platform for Live Sound Mixing

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 5.12% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. for 5.61 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 959,764 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 337,884 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 260,042 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons I Just Bought Alibaba Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target.