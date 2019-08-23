Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Decreased Holding in Hess (HES) by $1.06 Million; Primecap Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Biomarin Pharma (BMRN) by $501,600

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 748,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11 million, down from 766,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 883,580 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Biomarin Pharma (BMRN) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26B, up from 14.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Biomarin Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 211,325 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century holds 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) or 44,343 shares. Aristeia Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 13,319 shares. 7.59M are held by Baker Bros Lp. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc accumulated 5,251 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 32,500 shares. Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Korea Investment has invested 0.02% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Wellington Management Gp Llp invested in 0% or 8,711 shares. New England And Management reported 3,500 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob has invested 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 127 shares. Int Gp reported 18,062 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 205,902 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $258.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,850 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cibc World Corp reported 145,801 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Calamos holds 333,767 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Hsbc Holding Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 207,707 shares. First Personal Financial Services owns 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 103 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp stated it has 5.17% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Axa invested in 7,787 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Comm invested in 1,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 3,453 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Creative Planning invested in 6,304 shares. Vanguard Gru has 29.47M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 7,075 shares.