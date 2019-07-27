Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Decreased Citigroup (C) Position By $812,510; Englobal Has 0.6 Sentiment

Englobal Corp (ENG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 3 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased their stock positions in Englobal Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.48 million shares, down from 2.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Englobal Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Trinity Street Asset Management Llp holds 406,735 shares with $25.31M value, down from 419,840 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Mgmt Tx stated it has 7.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Manchester Capital Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 11,785 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset LP has 119,448 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. First Mercantile has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guardian Inv has 29,450 shares. Boys Arnold & has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc stated it has 340,917 shares. Synovus owns 139,270 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Lc owns 73,068 shares. Swedbank holds 2.95M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Peoples Fin Serv Corp invested in 2,208 shares or 0.07% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.15% or 5,687 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Com reported 0.19% stake. Jones Cos Lllp invested in 0.03% or 195,961 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael. Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

It closed at $0.99 lastly. It is down 22.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENG News: 18/04/2018 – ENGLOBAL CORP – ALTERNATIVES COULD ALSO INCLUDE PURCHASE OR SALE OF SPECIFIC ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – ENGLOBAL CORP – HAS INITIATED A REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/03/2018 ENGLOBAL CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REV $14.4 MLN VS $14.6 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ENGLOBAL ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION IN GOVERNMENT AWARDS; 10/05/2018 – ENGLOBAL CORP – REVENUE INCREASED $0.7 MLN TO $13.2 MLN, OR A 5.7% INCREASE, FROM $12.5 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – ENGLOBAL ANNOUNCES AWARD OF GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – ENGlobal Engages B. Riley FBR for Review of Strategic Alternatives to Increase Shareholder Value; 22/04/2018 – DJ ENGlobal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENG); 10/05/2018 – ENGlobal 1Q EPS 04c; 10/05/2018 – ENGlobal 1Q Rev $13.2M

