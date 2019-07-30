Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Its Textron (TXT) Position as Stock Value Declined; Flir Systems (FLIR) Holder Argent Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $29.65 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) by 122.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 630,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.49M, up from 514,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 1.06 million shares traded or 39.78% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 544,841 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60M, down from 562,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 1.18M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS TO BE USED TO FUND ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO OFFSET EARNINGS IMPACT RELATED TO SALE; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q-End Bell Backlog $3.6B, Aviation Backlog $1.6B; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 98,475 shares. Yhb Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 7,623 shares. 617,800 are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company. 109,123 were reported by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability. Gabelli Company Advisers Inc stated it has 5,400 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc holds 4,450 shares. Asset Management One invested in 0.03% or 106,471 shares. Prudential invested 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.22 million shares. Synovus Fincl holds 1,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 89,971 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 281,920 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 148,830 shares.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.91 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 24,719 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $48.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,305 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

