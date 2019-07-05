Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Its Position in Citigroup (C) as Valuation Rose; Symphony Asset Management Upped Stake in Ptc Com (PTC) as Market Valuation Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 5,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,450 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 133,663 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31M, down from 419,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 4.65 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 14/03/2018 – C: Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.71 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Quality Value Stocks to Buy for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

