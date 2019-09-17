Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Its Kb Financial Group (KB) Position; Last Week STORE Capital (STOR) Analysts

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 10,259 shares as Kb Financial Group Inc (KB)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Trinity Street Asset Management Llp holds 1.27M shares with $49.96M value, down from 1.28 million last quarter. Kb Financial Group Inc now has $14.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 65,430 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -2.62% below currents $36.97 stock price. STORE Capital had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STOR in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform” rating. See STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $36.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.54 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It has a 37.23 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 527,311 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84