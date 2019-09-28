Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Market Value Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Weitz Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $840,000 as Share Value Rose

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 789,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.00M, down from 804,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 47,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 153,425 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19M, down from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 499,614 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,255 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Advisors Lp invested in 1.23% or 157,707 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.06% or 8,998 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 10,959 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stralem And holds 3.39% or 109,530 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Investment Management invested in 5.18% or 7.97M shares. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated owns 17,155 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hourglass Limited Company owns 89,001 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 3.51 million shares. Fil Limited reported 15.73M shares. Atlas Browninc reported 10,865 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma accumulated 21.26 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 101,488 shares or 0.37% of the stock. First Manhattan reported 3.99M shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. 73,395 are held by Personal Cap Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matthew 25 Mngmt holds 8.15% or 136,000 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 12,126 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amer Rech And Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,864 shares. Michigan-based Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.87% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Headinvest Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,767 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 76,306 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited reported 5,773 shares. Condor Management accumulated 10,622 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested in 14,626 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Nuwave Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Independent Investors holds 0.51% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T invested in 0.09% or 31,630 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 168,729 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.