Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

We are comparing Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.66 N/A -0.27 0.00 Seritage Growth Properties 43 12.10 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.17 beta indicates that Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Seritage Growth Properties’s 1.49 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares. Insiders held 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance while Seritage Growth Properties has 29.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Seritage Growth Properties beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.