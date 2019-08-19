Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.82 N/A -0.27 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.29 N/A 1.07 15.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Redwood Trust Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Redwood Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 5.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.6% and 86.17% respectively. Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Redwood Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Redwood Trust Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.