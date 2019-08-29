Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)

This is a contrast between Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.66 N/A -0.27 0.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.53 N/A 3.43 23.58

Table 1 highlights Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s 0.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Insiders owned 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance while Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has 16.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.