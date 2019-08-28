Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 32.08 N/A -0.27 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.86 N/A 1.45 11.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. From a competition point of view, Ladder Capital Corp has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Ladder Capital Corp is $18.75, which is potential 12.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 60.7%. About 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Ladder Capital Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats on 7 of the 8 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.