Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Comparison side by side

Both Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|32.50
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|28
|7.05
|N/A
|1.35
|21.69
In table 1 we can see Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|8.4%
|3.3%
Volatility & Risk
Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.26 and it happens to be 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. One Liberty Properties Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 60.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 51.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, One Liberty Properties Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|-3.53%
|-2.84%
|1.49%
|-18.33%
|-40.67%
|-5.53%
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|2.84%
|7.75%
|4.56%
|12.8%
|19.56%
|21.14%
For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -5.53% weaker performance while One Liberty Properties Inc. has 21.14% stronger performance.
Summary
One Liberty Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.