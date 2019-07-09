Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Comparison side by side

Both Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 32.50 N/A -0.27 0.00 One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 7.05 N/A 1.35 21.69

In table 1 we can see Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.26 and it happens to be 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. One Liberty Properties Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 51.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, One Liberty Properties Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. -3.53% -2.84% 1.49% -18.33% -40.67% -5.53% One Liberty Properties Inc. 2.84% 7.75% 4.56% 12.8% 19.56% 21.14%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -5.53% weaker performance while One Liberty Properties Inc. has 21.14% stronger performance.

Summary

One Liberty Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.