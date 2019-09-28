Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|577,572,000.31%
|-14.10%
|-3.50%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|22.08M
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.38
|1.47
|2.55
The peers have a potential upside of 73.76%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Risk and Volatility
Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.17. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s peers are 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.
Dividends
Trinity Place Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.