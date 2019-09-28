Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 577,572,000.31% -14.10% -3.50% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 22.08M 4 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

The peers have a potential upside of 73.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.17. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s peers are 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.