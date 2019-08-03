Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 32.67 N/A -0.27 0.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 26 25.65 N/A 1.00 27.45

Demonstrates Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.17 beta means Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 83.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has an average price target of $27.5, with potential of 0.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance while Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has 44.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.