Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|32.67
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|26
|25.65
|N/A
|1.00
|27.45
Demonstrates Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|7.5%
|2.5%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.17 beta means Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 83.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Competitively Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has an average price target of $27.5, with potential of 0.00%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|-1.47%
|-1.08%
|3.55%
|23.09%
|40.91%
|44.09%
For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance while Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has 44.09% stronger performance.
Summary
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.
