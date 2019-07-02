Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.74 N/A -0.27 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 25 -11.90 N/A -1.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. About 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. -3.53% -2.84% 1.49% -18.33% -40.67% -5.53% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.