Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|31.74
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|25
|-11.90
|N/A
|-1.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 60.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. About 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|-3.53%
|-2.84%
|1.49%
|-18.33%
|-40.67%
|-5.53%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Annaly Capital Management Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
