Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 187.41

Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trinity Merger Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.68% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, 20% are Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.9% 0.4% 3.27% 4.87% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats Trinity Merger Corp.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.