Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|187.41
Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trinity Merger Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.68% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, 20% are Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.9%
|0.4%
|3.27%
|4.87%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats Trinity Merger Corp.
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
