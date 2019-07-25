Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trinity Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.68% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.