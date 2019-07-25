Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trinity Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.68% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
