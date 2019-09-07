Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trinity Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 27.84%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.
