Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trinity Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 27.84%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.