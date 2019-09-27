Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 56.12% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp.