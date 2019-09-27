Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 56.12% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp.
