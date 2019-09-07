Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Trinity Merger Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 34.79%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Gores Holdings III Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
