Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Trinity Merger Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 34.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Gores Holdings III Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.